Don't let your budget shape your dream vacation, Lynn Clark shares some travel tips for everyone, regardless of budget. One way to get the same trip for less is to travel during "shoulder" seasons, during times between holidays and school breaks. Tweaking trips from 7 nights down to 5 is another great way to save by avoiding expensive weekend dates. Lastly book early, with price protection, buying in advance is a great way to save without cutting corners.

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