Don't Let the Holidays Stress You Out!

The holidays do not bring joy to all and COVID has impacted all of us in some way including disruptions in our daily lives.

In the midst of the holiday season, which in itself is often associated with elevated stress as people can feel overwhelmed with financial pressures, planning, traveling, and other personal demands. This is also a time of year when we feel the loss of those that are no longer with us. At times, the holidays may be as stressful as they are festive. Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer, at UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin join us to help navigate the stress the season brings. She says to recognize your triggers and relievers. Give yourself a break and make time for your health. Also remember to focus on the good in your life.