Don’t Let Seasonal Sinus Infections Hold You Back!

Sinus infections and chronic congestion can be frustrating to live with, especially when the cost of tissues and nasal sprays add up quickly. This was Mike’s story until a simple in-office procedure at ADVENT changed his life. Mike is here today to share the impact of this procedure, and he’s joined by ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie.