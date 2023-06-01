Don’t Get Scammed: Avoiding Fraud After a Natural Disaster

David J. Glawe, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, talked to us today about how to avoid fraud after a natural disaster hits. With hurricane, tornado, and wildfire seasons in full swing in many parts of the country, property damage and loss will be unavoidable in affected areas. The National Insurance Crime Bureau is warning those living in areas that could suffer from a natural disaster to not fall victim to fraudulent contractors. To learn more visit National Insurance Crime Bureau.