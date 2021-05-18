Donate with a Test Drive

You can drive for a good cause during this Memorial Day weekend! Join Van Horn Automotive from May 28-31 to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedom and our communities. A test drive at any Van Horn dealership location will raise $20 for the nearest Big Brothers Big Sisters agency. Joining us today to discuss the event is Van Horn Automotive Co-CEO Chuck Van Horn and Big Brothers Big Sisters WI Shoreline CEO Denise Wittstock.

You can schedule your test drive today at vhcars.com/schedule-a-test-drive/. Appointments are preferred if you don’t want to wait, but they are not required.

To learn more about enrolling your child or becoming a mentor at Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit bbbswishoreline.org.