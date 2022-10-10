Sojourner Family Peace Center is the largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin, serving over 11,800 clients each year. Sojourner provides an array of support aimed at helping families affected by domestic violence achieve safety, justice and well-being. This month is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Carmen Pitre, president and CEO, joins us to talk about the month-long awareness. For more information, please visit www.familypeacecenter.org
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 11:12:32-04
