Dogs can try Dock Diving at Petfest!

The 10th annual Petfest is coming up, happening on Saturday, September 23! Bryan Nieman, brand director for Fromm Family Foods joins us to tell us all about the event! Bring the whole family - people and pets alike - and enjoy a full day of festival fun, including pet-centric activities, live entertainment, shopping, food, music and more. Dogs can even try out dock diving, one of Petfest's most popular attractions! From dogs who've done this before, to first timer jumpers, anyone is welcome. Dock diving will be available all day during the festival with the help from Pier Pups, reserve your jump time at petfestMKE.com! Petfest offers free admission and free parking in all Milwaukee World Festival lots. Come early! Petfest sponsor Central Bark will be giving away tote bags at both gates and Fromm will have free treats while supplies last. Learn morePetfestMKE.com.

Location: Henry Maier Festival Park: 10AM - 6PM