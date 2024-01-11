Dog Spelled Backwards is Love

The bond between an owner and their pet is one that recognized all over the world. It may feel like something you can't explain to a non-pet owner, but these two authors from Lake Geneva have done just that! Author Kevin Commins and Illustrator Carrie Fulk have come together to tell the true connection between a person and their dog.

This book offers a wonderful collection of poems and watercolor illustrations that celebrate the experiences that dogs bring to their humans. The collection will remind the reader why dogs are so special. It is important to take care of our pets, and even the ones that are not our pets. Commins and Fulk's work helps spread their love to their audience and hopefully will inspire some to take action and help animals in need.

If you would like to get a copy of this book, it is for sale on Amazon.com.