Does Your Dog Have A Few Issues?

HAWS Can Help!
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 12:04:48-04

HAWS K9 Task Force Manager and Behavior department trainer, Sophia, gives helpful hints for several of the most-common asked questions posed to the HAWS team. Why do dogs pull when walking on a leash? How do I successfully house train my pup? And what’s a great way to get more experience with dogs and dog behavior? We also meet Chanel who is up for adoption.
Become more Dog-Savvy – volunteer at HAWS! Learn how to become a dog walker, Mod Squad member and more athawspets.org/volunteer
Need more assistance with your dog? Set up a 1-on-1 consultation at hawspets.org/one-on-one

