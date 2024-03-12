Does Your Dog Have A Few Issues?

HAWS K9 Task Force Manager and Behavior department trainer, Sophia, gives helpful hints for several of the most-common asked questions posed to the HAWS team. Why do dogs pull when walking on a leash? How do I successfully house train my pup? And what’s a great way to get more experience with dogs and dog behavior? We also meet Chanel who is up for adoption.

Become more Dog-Savvy – volunteer at HAWS! Learn how to become a dog walker, Mod Squad member and more athawspets.org/volunteer

Need more assistance with your dog? Set up a 1-on-1 consultation at hawspets.org/one-on-one