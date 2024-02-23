Does Being Dedicated to Your Career Mean You Have to Make Sacrifices at Home?

Does being dedicated to your career mean that you have to make sacrifices at home? Is it really one or the other? Author Joshua Wallack's book ‘Regarding Victory: Adventures in Entrepreneurship Led Back to Love’ is a 40 year memoir of entrepreneurial experiences and strategic decisions that led the author to staggering highs and lows, until he realized his self-absorbed, career obsessed lifestyle had alienated his family. After nearly losing his wife and kids, he changed, and won them back. Still working hard, he refocused to a single truth, “no matter what level of success, wealth or achievement you may attain, none of it matters at all if you don’t bring it home to a house full of people you love and who love you.”

