Doctor Weighs In on "Fake Botox"

There have been some disturbing reports in the news lately about “Fake Botox” causing actual botulism infections, and more recently, about HIV disease being transmitted during “Vampire Facials”. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein and Medi Spa wants to address these issues so that people can feel safe about where they choose to go for aesthetic services. These are some of the things that you may inquire about, wherever you choose services, but these are things she would like to address specifically regarding Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa.

For more information on these products, visit WImedispa.com or call them at 262-236-5179.