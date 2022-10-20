Do You Throw Away Old Electronics?

The state Department of Natural Resources recently released a survey of WI households with some surprising information, 17% of TVs, 26% of computers and 44% of cellphones in Wisconsin households are not being used! That's why we're talking with our guest today about something called "e-waste." Camo Crew Junk Removal is a community-based junk removal service that takes pride in being kind, prompt, and removing our customers’ items without judgement and as efficiently as possible. Andy Weins is telling us more about disposing electronics in an eco-friendly way.

They have 2 upcoming e-waste drives:

1. October 22, 2022, at Shorewest Realtors in Germantown

2. November 5, 2022, at First Weber Realtors in Menomonee Falls

Come and bring your unwanted electronics!