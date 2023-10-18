Do you Live in a Haunted House?

Do you feel like you live in a haunted house? David Steckel, home expert from Thumbtack discusses what makes homes feel haunted, easy fixes, and resources that can help rid your home of “ghosts.” In fact, a recent survey conducted by Thumbtack revealed that 40% of millennials believe they’ve lived in a haunted home, with the most common ‘haunted house’ elements being: doors closing unexpectedly (47%), noise coming from inside the walls (38%), flickering lights (34%), and creaky floors or stairs (28%). When you put off routine fixes around the house – think servicing a noisy HVAC system or replacing light fixtures – some homes can actually start to feel haunted year-round. The bottom line is: Homes don’t start out haunted. They can simply feel that way because homeowners are in the dark about what’s really going on, and don’t know where to begin or who to call.

