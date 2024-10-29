An AARP Wisconsin recent poll showed that 90% of Wisconsinites age 50-plus are highly motivated to vote in the upcoming election, but do you have everything you need to vote this November? AARP Wisconsin offers a VoterGuide on their webpage that includes all kinds of great information that people need to know about voting. AARP Wisconsin in a non-partisan organization that doesn't back any candidates or give any money to any political organization.

To make sure you have everything you need to vote in the upcoming election, visit Wisconsin Elections and Voting Information 2024