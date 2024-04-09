Do You Have Clothes To Donate?

Father Gene’s Help Center is a free clothing closet for people in need in the greater Milwaukee area. The center is in urgent need of clothing and shoes for men, women, and children.

Fr. Gene’s Help Center is a free clothing closet founded by Fr. Gene Jakubek in 1969. The organization accepts donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women, and children and distributes the clothing to people in need. Our mission is to provide dignity through free clothing to people in need within the Milwaukee community. We envision a transformed community where all people have access to clean, dignified clothing in which they feel confident.

Jessica Luebbering is the Executive Director, she joins us now to talk about what kind of donations they need and who can use the center. For more information visit Fathergeneshelp.org or call (414) 258-4357

