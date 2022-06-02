Do World Events Impact Business Owners?

Owner of Take the Leap Franchising, Meg Schmitz, joins us to discuss helping others achieve professional success and personal freedom.

Everyone's path to franchise ownership is unique. Understanding your life, relationships and goals is critical in finding the right business match. As a franchise consultant, Meg will act as executive recruiter, wealth manager and therapist all in one. Her role is to walk alongside you to help navigate your journey.

Meg offers a no obligation 30 minute conversation to discuss level of interest and possible direction.

To contact Meg:

847-302-2601

meg@megschmitz.com

For more information, visit MegSchmitz.com. Click here to listen to her podcast.