Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

DIY Projects for the Family

With Author and DIY Expert Kristin Gambaccini
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:16:39-04

Children are wrapping up the school year, meaning that you may be looking for new ways to entertain them this summer. Author and DIY Expert, Kristin Gambaccini, is here to share some fun crafts that you can complete as a family! She’ll also discuss her new book, Crafty Family Ideas: Projects to Make, Things to Bake, and Lots of Homemade(ish) Fun.

For more craft ideas, you can follow Kristin on Instagram or go to kristingambacciniblog.com. You can also catch her on the The Kelly Clarkson Show, on June 7, to discover more DIY projects!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019