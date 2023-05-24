We joined Chris Allen, the President and CEO of Diverse and Resilient, at Fiddleheads Coffee to discuss the organization's mission of achieving health and equity in the LGBTQ+ community. Diverse and Resilient sees a future in which the LGBTQ+ community in Wisconsin can live healthy, satisfying lives in safe, supportive communities. People can donate to the organization at Diverse and Resilient Donations. If anyone is in need of the resources that Diverse and Resilient offers, you can find that information online as well at Diverse and Resilient.

To check out Fiddleheads, stop by one of their eight cafes in the Milwaukee/ North Shore area or visit online at Fiddleheads Coffee.