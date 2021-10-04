Watch
Ditch the Plastic Bag for Good!

With Waukesha County Recycling
Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 11:03:54-04

When you go to the grocery store, you put your fresh produce in a bag, only to be placed in another plastic bag upon leaving. There has to be a better way to use those bags right? How can one go about reducing their use of plastic bags? Analiese Smith from Waukesha County Recycling has the answers on how to "Green up your actions" by ditching single use plastic bags where possible so you can reduce, reuse, and know how to properly recycle.

Find out if your local grocery store or department store accepts plastic bags for recycling or any other location at plasticfilmrecycling.org.

