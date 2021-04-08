Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Distracted Drivers Awareness Month

McLario, Helm, Bertling and Spiegel
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 12:14:33-04

Have you ever seen a distracted driver? Perhaps you have become distracted while driving. Attorney Mike Bertling join us to talk about Distracted Driving Awareness Month. He will talk about the different types of distracted driving and how distracted driving can change someone's life. Also, you can
Download the 5 Mistakes to avoid if you are in a crash at mclario.com and keep it in your glove compartment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019