Dish Out Some Love With Heart-Shaped Deep Dish Pizzas

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria's heart-shaped signature deep dish pizzas are back this February. Lou Malnati's - Wisconsin Market Partner Matt Roman Lopez joins us today to discuss how the heart-shaped pizzas have become a beloved Valentine's Day tradition. Throughout the entire month of February, guests can show how deep their love is by purchasing 9-inch heart shaped pizzas for those they love.

The pizzas are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery February 1st through February 29th at five Milwaukee area locations. To avoid the Valentine's Day rush, heart-shaped pizzas can also be picked up half-baked or from the freezer case at each location to take and bake at home and enjoy at their own convenience.

To further spread the love, Lou Malnati's will donate $1 for every heart-shaped pizza sold from any of their Milwaukee locations to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to help support Feeding America® local food banks. Guests can also ship heart-shaped pizzas to their loved ones nationwide throughTaste of Chicagoor by purchasing heart-shaped e-gift cards at any of Lou's local area restaurants.

Enter to win one of 10 x$50 gift cards at TMJ4.com/love.