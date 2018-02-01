Discussing the Olympic Experience with Kate Markgraf

10:29 AM, Feb 1, 2018
The Winter Olympics are just a week away now! We wanted to get the athlete's perspective on what it takes to go for gold at an Olympics. Kate Markgraf has two gold medals and a silver medal from three different Olympic Games as a member of the US Soccer Team. She joins us for a fun chat about the Games, parenting, and coaching. For more information on Kate and her camp for girls, visit MarkgrafSLA.com.

