Posted at 10:23 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:23:00-04

There’s a new festival in town! This weekend, you’ll have the opportunity to discover your Deutsch at DAS Fest USA, a German-themed festival on the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn. There will be eight bands, vendors from across the country, German dance groups, dachshund races, and more! Joining us today to share more details about DAS Fest USA is Tammy Dunn, DAS Fest Director, and Alex Meixner, a Musician and Producer.

DAS Fest USA is happening August 13-15 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn. Admission is free! For more details, visit DASFestUSA.com.

