Discover Unique Finds at This Can't-Miss Fall Shopping Event

Fall shoppers won't want to miss this one-day event on October 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jefferson County Fair Park. Featuring more than 150 artists, makers, vintage curators and pop-up boutiques, guests can browse unique home decor, handmade goods, fashion, gifts and more while enjoying a fun day of shopping and inspiration. Admission is just $5, children 12 and under are free, and the first 50 pre-paid shoppers in line will receive a special swag bag.

Visit Fall at the Fairgrounds for tickets and event details.