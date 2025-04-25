Discover MVP Benefits

Join Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa on Wednesday, May 14th for an exciting Open House event, where they will unveil their new M.V.P. (MediSpa Value Plan) membership with exclusive savings and perks. Enjoy live demos, expert advice, and the chance to explore their latest face and body treatments, including advanced laser and ultrasound technologies. Guests will also br able to enjoy refreshments, prize opportunities, and exclusive Open House pricing.

Come discover how you can become an MVP every day with year-round savings and skincare benefits!

For more information call (262) 746-9088 or visit Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa !