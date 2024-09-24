Discover a Variety of Options for Long Lasting Headache Relief

Aaron Hart, CEO & Co-Founder of Mind+ Neurology, a headache and migraine clinic, discusses various comprehensive treatment options for managing headache and migraine. Occupational therapist, Kari Hart, joins him as they discuss the Third Pillar of "Strive for 5", Neurointegrative Therapy.

The clinic leverages advancements in headache medication and offers a range of treatments, including pharmaceutical options, Botox Therapy, nerve blocks, and IV Therapy. Notably, Mind+ Neurology is one of the few clinics in the Midwest to offer ketamine as a preventative treatment for headache. Additionally, they provide a Walk-in Headache Urgent Care service designed to alleviate pain within 60 minutes.

