Discover 4 Must-Do Steps to Writing and Publishing Your Own Book

Today, author and keynote speaker, Suzette Webb joins us to talk about the necessary requirements for writing and publishing one's own book. The Blues to Blessings author has 4 must-do steps for anyone who has the desire to write a book. Along with those steps, Suzette offers insight into the lessons she learned while writing her book and the important questions authors needs to ask themselves when creating their stories. For more information about Suzette Webb or her book, visit her online at her website or Instagram.