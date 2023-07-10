Discover 3 Teachable Moments

Watch Now
Suzette Webb
Today, we’re reflecting on teachable moments which are often unplanned and spontaneous instances for learning that can sometimes lead to life-changing experiences. Author of Blues to Blessings and CEO of Light of Mind Publishing, Suzette Webb, is back today to share 3 life-enriching teachable moments: communication, parenting, and achieving an important goal. For more information online, visit at Blues to Blessings.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 11:53:50-04

