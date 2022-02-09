Watch
Dinner Is Served For The Big Game On Sunday!

with Papa Murphy's Take N Bake Pizza
Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 12:13:17-05

Today is National Pizza Day! This Sunday is the Big Game! Monday is Valentine's Day! Order a Fresh Made Take N Bake Pizza from Papa Murphy's to celebrate any of these upcoming special occasions. The Heartbreaker Pizzas are on sale for $11 all week long and through Valentine's Day! Owner, Danny Behm and manager, Chloe Dean join us to talk about how Papa Murphy's in Milwaukee supports local people and organizations in the community.

Order online for 25% off! Use code “PMP25” to save!

If you are interested in doing a fundraiser for your organization in the Southeast Wisconsin area send Danny an email at dannybehm@gmail.com

