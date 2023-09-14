Dinner and Art: ARIA Is The Place

David Caruso brings Entertaining In Style to ARIA. He is joined by Max Nazabal, Director of Food & Beverage. Whether it be a birthday celebration, date night, or a spontaneous get-together, there is no better location like Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel to start the night off right. One restaurant in specific is all the rave, that being ARIA. With Artisanal American cuisine, and a new menu about to be released, there is no reason not to come try it out.

The downtown Milwaukee restaurant always has something to offer. Seasonal menus take inspiration from the best local ingredients, and will now be featuring a House Salad, Potato Leek Soup, and Dopio Ravioli. Not only is the food amazing, but the environment is set up for relaxation and connection. With art surrounding the dining area, the space is constantly lively and allows for conversation to flow naturally.

And even if Artisanal American cuisine isn't the vibe for the night, try out two other restaurants offered at Saint Kate, Proof Pizza and The Bar. Dining for every mood is offered at Saint Kate, open from 5-9 daily and located at 139 E. Kilbourn Avenue, in Downtown Milwaukee. Visit their website, at www.saintkatearts.com or call (414)276-8686 to book your reservation now!