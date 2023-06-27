Dining at The Trade Hotel

Morning Blend Correspondent David Caruso joins us live from Solomon located in the Trade Hotel. With him are Director of Food and Beverage Alex Schubert and Executive Chef Andrew Muraski. The Trade Hotel has three beautiful restaurants within its doors. Customers can expect an upscale dining experience with beautiful views of downtown. With a lively social spirit, destination rooftop dining, locally-sourced fare, craft beers, and handcrafted cocktails these restaurants will not disappoint. To learn more visit The Trade Hotel.