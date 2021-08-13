Watch
Digitally-Designed Dental Restorations

With Bionica Dental Wellness
Posted at 10:10 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:10:48-04

The first thing that others notice about us is our smile, which can leave a long-lasting impression. If you need to repair damaged teeth, Bionica Dental’s digitally-designed and metal-free restorations can help! Joining us to discuss the restorations and their benefits is Dr. Udoka Holinbeck from Bionica Dental Wellness.

Call 262-746-7152 today to reserve your new patient visit! The first five people to call will receive $100 off their initial visit. For more information, visit BionicaDentalWellness.com.

