Digital Marketing Tips for Small Businesses

Many people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you may be surprised to hear that job openings are currently at an all-time high. For small business owners, this makes it more difficult to find quality employees that can help their business recover from the past year. Joining us today is Vertz Marketing President Tim Vertz, and he will share some great digital marketing tips that will help your small business recruit new employees without costing a fortune.

