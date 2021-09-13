Difficult Dialogue with a Neighbor

With all that’s happening in the world right now, the only way we can find a solution is through thoughtful communication. It may be difficult to have these uncomfortable conversations with our neighbors, but leadership expert and workplace culture consultant Beth Ridley is here to help. Beth will share the 3C’s that will help us strengthen our inclusive communications skills, which are needed to bridge differences.

