The annual Dickens Dinner will feature a welcome glass of bubbles for guests over 21, a four-course English feast with complimentary wine pairing, a full cash bar, and an evening full of holiday music and cheer. The space will be decorated by local designers and florists to fully immerse guests in the season. The menu includes a British-Style Potted Shrimp amuse bouche, Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad with candied cranberries, shaved cheese, and a Dijon vinaigrette; Prime Rib with duchess whipped potatoes, glazed rainbow carrots, and Yorkshire pudding; and Mulled Cider Bread Pudding. Tickets are $160 per guest and are available for purchase at Dickens Dinner at The Grain Exchange | Downtown Milwaukee

