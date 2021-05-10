Watch
Diagnosing Sleep Apnea & Preventing Its Effects

Breaking Down the Process with ADVENT
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:28:25-04

We’ve all had a morning where we’ve woken up in a fog… feeling like we haven’t slept at all. Sadly, one in 10 experiences this daily and is suffering from a disease that hinders their daily ability to function and can have some long-term adverse health effects. Up to 80% of people with moderate or obstructive sleep apnea go undiagnosed, so today Dr. Madan Kandula from ADVENT is back to talk diagnosis and treatment, as well as answer your questions about sleep apnea.

You can schedule an appointment with ADVENT online in just 60 seconds! Head to ADVENTknows.com to get started. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. ADVENT has 5 Milwaukee area locations: Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek and Pleasant Prairie.

