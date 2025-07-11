Diagnosing and Treating Adult ADHD

Dr. Rebekah Scott, a psychologist, and Emily Wascovick, an individual with ADHD, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the rise in adult ADHD diagnoses. ADHD in adults is often misunderstood and under-diagnosed, especially in women, whose symptoms may present differently than in men. Increased awareness is helping more people recognize signs like inattention, emotional dysregulation, or chronic disorganization that were previously overlooked. Addressing ADHD can lead to significant improvements in daily life through proper diagnosis, therapy, and support.

