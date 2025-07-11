Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Diagnosing and Treating Adult ADHD

Rogers Behavioral Health
Diagnosing and Treating Adult ADHD
Posted

Dr. Rebekah Scott, a psychologist, and Emily Wascovick, an individual with ADHD, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the rise in adult ADHD diagnoses. ADHD in adults is often misunderstood and under-diagnosed, especially in women, whose symptoms may present differently than in men. Increased awareness is helping more people recognize signs like inattention, emotional dysregulation, or chronic disorganization that were previously overlooked. Addressing ADHD can lead to significant improvements in daily life through proper diagnosis, therapy, and support.

For more information visit: Rogers Behavioral Health

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo