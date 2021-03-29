Menu

Diabetic Footwear and Compression Socks Sale

With Xceed Medical
Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 12:31:26-04

Diabetes is more than just insulin shots and maintained diets, it also means choosing the correct footwear and socks. It's important to have well-fitting and effective footwear to discourage neural damage or other health complications. XCEED MEDICAL specializes in diabetic footwear, compression stockings and orthotics. These are specifically customized to fit each individual patient.

Samantha Krumree, Office Manager and Kate Griger, Retail Sales & Fitting Manager at Xceed Medical know the importance of diabetic footwear and compression wear, and strive to provide patient satisfaction and long term health benefits.

This April Xceed Medical is offering a sale on stockings & diabetic shoes. Call them today at 414-235-8552 to schedule a consultation, they also take insurance. Learn more at xceedmedical.com.

