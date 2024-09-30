Diabetes Management with Medicare

Nearly half of all people with Type 2 diabetes are people aged 65 or older. Fortunately, continuous glucose monitors, or CGMS, have made managing diabetes easier for everyone, especially seniors. Even better news is that Medicare has expanded access to CGMs to an additional two million seniors.

Dr. Mahmood Kazemi, Chief Medical Officer for Abbott's diabetes care business, details how CGMs work and highlights changes that make them available to more people.

