Día de los Muertos Celebration: Remembering Loved Ones with Community

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with color, music, and loved ones this month. Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum is hosting their annual Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, October 24, free for to everyone. Kelly Gerlach, Director of Development, and Dominga Pena, owner of Artesanias Mingas, join us to talk about all this celebration has to offer.

This all-day event will feature community ofrendas, live performances, food, and a vendor market partnered with Mercadera Market. The day will start at 9:30 A.M. with a 5K and 2K run or walk through the vibrant 200 acres of the historic grounds. The festival will be from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. This is a joyful, family-friendly way to honor loved ones in one of Milwaukee's oldest cemeteries.

For more information on the event, you can go to Forest Home Cemetery's website to plan your visit.