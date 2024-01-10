Detective Harriet Foster is Back in FALL

Author Tracy Clark is back with a new book called FALL. It is book 2 in the Detective Harriet Foster series. The characters stay the same, but the cases differ from book to book. From Tracy: "I grew up on the South Side of Chicago. I actually set the murder in my first book in my own parish church, placing the body of a murdered priest in the confessional. I work the same way with every book. There are 77 neighborhoods in Chicago. I move the stories around the city highlighting different communities, each distinctive, each with a different sound, vibe, energy.

It took more than twenty years for me to breakthrough and get my first book published. I stacked up the rejection letters and kept writing, getting better, learning more, moving forward on persistence and just a little dash of spite. Both eventually worked in my favor."

Tracy will be at Boswell Book Company tonight at 6:30 pm.

