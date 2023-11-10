Desired Results for your Body - Much Faster than the Gym!

Dr. Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is back with some body sculpting options that can give you desired results much faster than the gym can. EmSculpt is the premier technique that uses High Frequency Elector Magnetic Stimulation of muscle to build muscle mass and definition. There are several groups of people who can benefit from this type of treatment. If someone wants to maximize their results from exercise, EmSculpt can accomplish what hundreds of trips to the gym cannot. In one 30-minute treatment, there are over 20,000 pulses to stimulate muscle to contract. You can’t do that with hours of sit ups. 4 treatments in a 2 week period of time are all that are necessary to achieve muscle mass results that have been proven to last by CT scans beyond 6 months. But many patients come in for maintenance of their results because they don’t want to become flabby again.

Another way to get those desired results for your body is by using Sentient Sculpt. A new form of non-invasive delivery of radio frequency heat to truly tighten the skin on the body and reduce the appearance of cellulite. The heat waves are nano waves, or safe microwaves. Amazing results can be seen in 2-6 sessions. The older you are, the more treatments you will need. Front or backs of thighs, buttocks and abdomens are favored areas to treat. Call or visit the websiteto schedule an appointment or consultation.

