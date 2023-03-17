Design YOUR Health Goals Through Pharmacy Consultations

Omar Eliwa, pharmacist and owner at Welltopia Pharmacy, is here today to tell us about how you can design your own health goals and plans through consultations. Welltopia Pharamacy offers unique consultations to help patients solve their health challenges and achieve their goals. Included in the consultation is a metabolic health index for your health and vitality, 100 questions you answer before the visit and the result is a magnificent report about what you need to focus on for your future health. For the first 20 appointments, Welltopia offers a 25% DISCOUNT on consultations in-store and online by using the coupon WELL25. For more information, visit online at Welltopia RX.