Denver is turning up the winter fun with experiences for holiday travelers, film fans and outdoor adventurers alike. The season begins with the towering Mile High Tree, Denver Christkindlmarket and nightly holiday drone shows.

In January, nearby Boulder welcomes the Sundance Film Festival, while the National Western Stock Show brings rodeo action and cowboy culture to Denver. Looking for mountain adventure? Travelers can catch the Amtrak Winter Park Express from Denver Union Station to the slopes, making a ski day possible without renting a car.

Travel Trends Analyst Gabe Saglie also highlights Denver’s live music, dining and professional sports scene.

Plan your winter getaway at https://www.denver.org/.