Delicious Salad Straight from the Farmers Market!

Kelli Calkins joins us on The Morning Blend to share this delicious marinated tomato and cucumber salad plated over seasoned ricotta and served with fresh sourdough.

This seasonal salad pairs fresh tomatoes and cucumber with basil, olive oil, and balsamic for a bright, summery bite. Grated garlic, lemon zest, and juice add zippy flavor.

Plated on a bed of fresh ricotta or boursin cheese, served with fresh, local bread. It’s simple, fresh, and perfect for peak summer produce. Tune in to learn how to make it.

For more of Kelli's recipes, follow her on Instagram: @CookingWithKelli