Delicious Mocktails

Culinary expert Krisitna Vanni is back to share some mocktail recipes for New Year's or anytime. There are many reasons someone might be choosing to abstain from alcohol tonight, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t join the party! These easy ideas are super flavorful, festive, and fun. Here are 2 recipes Kristina is sharing.

“Cucumber Ginger Faux-jito”

2 cups peeled and diced English cucumber

20 mint leaves

4 teaspoons sugar

1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

3 cups ginger ale

Place the cucumber in a blender and puree until smooth. Place 5 mint leaves, 1 teaspoon sugar, and 1 lime wedge into the bottom of a highball glass. Muddle to release the lime juice and mint flavor. Add ¼ cup cucumber puree and stir to combine. Fill the glass with ice and fill with ginger ale. Garnish with additional mint and a cucumber slice. Serves 4.

Baby Bellini

½ cup peach puree or peach nectar

2 cups chilled sparkling cider or sparkling grape juice

Raspberries

Start by making a simple peach puree with either fresh, frozen, or canned peaches. You can also use peach nectar as well. Pour 2 tablespoons of puree or nectar into a champagne flute. Slowly pour sparkling cider or sparkling grape juice to fill the glass. Drop raspberries into the glass and toast to 2022! Serves 4.

The recipes for the Brie Bites are over on Kristina's Instagram @KristinaVanni

Enjoy your mocktails and Happy New Year!