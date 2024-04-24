Delicious Food for Banquets and Catering

Executive Chef at Machine Shed Restaurant Mitchell Boville joins the show today to cook up some delicious entrees that are offered for banquets and catering at Machine Shed. First is Chicken Chardonnay which includes a 6oz chicken breast breaded and pan seared covered with their creamy chardonnay sauce. Also is a Bourbon Glazed Cedar Plank Salmon which is a 7oz filet of fresh salmon pan seared, served on a cedar plank board and drizzled with our homemade apple bourbon glaze.

For more information about catering and banquet options at Machine Shed, visit their website at MachineShed.com.