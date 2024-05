Mitchell Boville is the Executive Chef at the Machine Shed Restaurant located in Pewaukee. He joins us live in studio today to cook up some comfort food! Mitchel demonstrates how the Machine Shed homemade meatloaf is made as well as two other menu items.

Right now the Machine Shed is offering a special deal: All you choose to eat fried chicken for $19.99 on Tuesday's from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Visit their website at machineshed.com for more information!