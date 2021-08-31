Watch
Defeating Heart Disease and Stroke

At the 2021 Southeastern Wisconsin Heart & Stroke Walk/5K Run
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 11:42:40-04

After a difficult year with COVID-19, now’s the perfect time to find ways to boost physical and emotional health, while connecting with others. The 2021 Southeastern Wisconsin Heart & Stroke Walk/5K Run also creates awareness, educates the community, and raises lifesaving funds for patients. One patient that has a close tie to this event is Cara Bonnell. Cara joins us today to share her story and discuss her role at this year’s event.

The Walk and 5K run is happening September 11 at Veteran’s Park. For more information, visit SEWIheartwalk.org.

