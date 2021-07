For many incoming college students, move-in is just a few weeks away! It’s time to put those Pinterest boards to use and create your new home away from home. Move-in day can be an exciting time, but it can also be a stressful time. Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell is here on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond with some essential tips to make move-in day easy and stress-free.

For more tips, visit BedBathandBeyond.com/college.